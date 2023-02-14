Police seize R5m worth of copper cables belonging to eThekwini, Telkom and Prasa

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered suspected stolen copper valued at over R5 million belonging to the eThekwini Municipality, Telkom and Prasa.

It is understood the stolen cables were discovered at a business premises on Joule Crescent in Pinetown on Sunday

Stolen cables

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers received a tip-off about stolen cable being stored at a premises in the suburb.

“The team was acting on intelligence when they stormed into the premises and executed a search warrant. Huge bags of copper cables were found stashed in two trucks that were parked in the yard. A further search resulted in the recovery of more copper inside the warehouse.”

“The recovered copper was positively identified as the property of Prasa, eThekwini Municipality and Telkom. Five suspects, aged between 26 and 41, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is investigating the matter.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.”

Drug bust

In a separate incident, five suspects, aged between 41 and 51, have been arrested for dealing in drugs in KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects were handcuffed by the Durban based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by Crime Intelligence and the Durban Metro Police on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said officers acted on information about drugs allegedly being transported between Wentworth and Bluff.

“The first vehicle with two suspects was intercepted in Bluff. A search was conducted and police found four kilograms of heroin powder. The two suspects were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs.”

Follow-up

“Follow-up investigations led the members to Merewent, where three suspects were also intercepted by the Durban Mero Police. Upon searching their vehicle, two kilograms of heroin powder was found. The three were also arrested and charged accordingly. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R545 000,” Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said the suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 14 February 2023.

