Sifiso Mkhwanazi found guilty of murder of six sex workers

He was found guilty of rape and murder and obstructing the administration of justice.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi appears on murder charges at the Johannesburg Magistrates court, 31 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge has found Sifiso Mkhwanazi guilty of killing six sex workers between April and October 2022.

Handing down judgment, High Court Judge Cassim Moosa said: “I reject the version of the accused as beyond false and find that the accused had acted with pre-meditation, planning and an informed intention to kill the deceased.

“Further, having due regard to the totality of the evidence before this court, and the necessary inferences that may be drawn therefrom, I find that the accused did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with all the deceased.

“I further find that the accused did unlawfully and intentionally defeat and obstruct the course of justice by concealing the bodies of the deceased and obstructed the administration of justice.”

He was found guilty of rape and murder and obstructing the administration of justice.