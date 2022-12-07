Skukuza court sentences two former Skukuza rangers to 14 years behind bars for poaching-related offences

Citizen Reporter

The Skukuza Regional Court, the flagship court for rhino poaching cases in South Africa, has convicted and sentenced two former Skukuza rangers to 14 years imprisonment for poaching-related offences they committed in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

Hendrick Experience Silinda (31) and Archieve Musa Mlambo (38) were convicted on Tuesday of possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a serial number obliterated, possession of seven live rounds of ammunition and possession of three hunting knives.

Rhino Poaching

On 26 February 2019, the pair were on duty when regional rangers received information that poachers were going to enter the KNP with the assistance of Skukuza Rest Camp rangers.

The regional rangers followed the information and went to the camp where the two former officials were deployed and started searching.

The regional rangers found Silinda and Mlambo in possession of a hunting rifle, seven live rounds of ammunition, a silencer, and three hunting knives, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

Court case

The arresting officers testified during the trial in evidence the state led about how they found the hunting rifle hidden in Silinda and Mlambo’s tent.

The senior regional rangers also testified and confirmed that the rifle that was in the pair’s possession did not belong to SANParks.

A ballistic report was also presented and the report confirmed that the hunting rifle had a serial number obliterated.

Despite the evidence against them, Silinda and Mlambo maintained their innocence and pleaded not guilty, claiming that they were framed.

“The pair were convicted of possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a serial number obliterated, possession of seven live ammunition and possession of three hunting knives and sentenced to 14 years direct imprisonment each.

“The court ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently, the effective sentence being seven years imprisonment each,” said Nyuswa said in a statement.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the conviction and sentence, with the hope it will address the fight against poaching in the country.”

