Three arrested for possession of R449 000 worth of rhino horns [PICS]

Springbok police arrest three suspects found with rhino horns valued at R449,000 and rare plants. The trio is set to appear in court.

Three suspects found in possession of rhino horns and protected plants in Springbok, Kimberley were arrested on Monday.

According to Sergeant Timothy Sam, police found protected plants with an estimated value of R45 400 and rhino horns valued at approximately R449 000.

The trio will appear in the Springbok Magistrate Court on Tuesday,” he said.

Protected plants found. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

ALSO READ: 7 foreign nationals arrested during workplace inspections

Arrests at a VCP

Sam said police had received information about an unknown vehicle transporting rhino horns on the R355 road between Springbok and Gamoep.

“The intelligence was operationalised and a vehicle checkpoint (VCP) was set up on the said road to stop and search all vehicles.

“The police K9 protected species dog, Ozzy, positively responded to the luggage in one of the vehicles stopped and it was searched.”

Rhino horns found. Picture: SAPS/Supplied.

It led to the arrests of a female and two male suspects aged 23, 47 and 56 respectively.

Namakwa District Commissioner Brigadier Schalk Andrews thanked the community for reporting criminality.

ALSO READ: 10 suspects arrested in thwarted planned armed robbery in Northern Cape

Suspected stolen diesel worth R7,000 found in Northern Cape

In a separate incident, police in the Frances Baard District last week confiscated multiple containers of diesel at a house in Phuthanang, Kimberley.

Saps estimated the value of the suspected stolen diesel at R7,000.

Proactive and Combat Teams obtained intelligence revealing that diesel was being stored and sold from a house on Samora Machel Street.

“The information was operationalised, and diesel was found stored in 25-litre containers, hidden in an unused toilet. No satisfactory explanation was given about its ownership,” said Sergeant Merapelo Pilane.

Report suspicious criminal activities directly to the South African Police Service using the MySaps App or 08600 10111 crime stop number.

NOW READ: Suspected stolen diesel worth R7000 found in Northern Cape [PICS]