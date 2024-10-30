Foreign nationals sentenced for rhino poaching conspiracy in SA

All rhinos in SA are classified as protected and endangered making it illegal to hunt, possess, or trade any rhino parts without authorisation.

Three foreign nationals have been sentenced to 12 years in jail. Picture: iStock

Three foreign nationals have been sentenced to 12 years in jail for their roles in a poaching conspiracy that targeted South Africa’s protected rhino population

The trio appeared in the High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division in Makhanda on Tuesday where sentenced was handed down

Chigaweni (36), Thomas Joao Machele (53), and Amos Ncube (44) were convicted on charges of conspiracy to poach rhino horns, unlawful firearm and ammunition possession, and unlawfully entering South Africa.

Trial

During the trial, the court heard that on 31 July 2018, the trio travelled together from Gqeberha towards the Bedford area in a borrowed vehicle, carrying an unlicensed firearm and various items of equipment with the intent to poach rhinos and remove their horns at the Ezulu Game Reserve situated between Bedford and Makhanda.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said none of the accused had a licence to possess the firearm.

“The trio was intercepted during a routine roadblock on the R63 National Road near Bedford, where police discovered a concealed hunting rifle wrapped in a maroon cloth behind the driver’s seat.

“Additional tools, including a silencer, ammunition, hunting knife, saw, axe, slasher, torch, and tinfoil, were found in the vehicle’s boot, alongside multiple mobile phones. The equipment matched what would be required to poach rhinos and remove their horns,” Tiyali said.

Convictions welcomed

Tiyali said the accused pleaded not guilty during the trial.

“Advocate Johannes Coetzee, for the state, led the evidence of police officers who conducted the roadblock where the accused were apprehended, establishing the accused’s involvement in the poaching scheme.”

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo, praised the dedication of the prosecution team and the police officials for their roles in securing the convictions.

“This sentence highlights the seriousness with which our courts regard wildlife crimes and sends a clear message that poaching and its associated crimes will not be tolerated in South Africa.

“We remain committed to protecting our endangered species and holding accountable those who threaten our natural heritage for personal gain,” Madolo said.

SA rhinos

According to the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, 10 of 2004 (NEMBA), all rhinos in South Africa are classified as protected and endangered species, making it illegal to hunt, possess, or trade any rhino parts without authorisation.

Eastern Cape game reserves, such as those in Makhanda and Bedford, are home to significant rhino populations, which have been severely impacted by poaching.

Authorities alleged that Chigaweni, Machele, and Ncube were part of a coordinated group aiming to kill rhinos and sell their horns on the black market.

