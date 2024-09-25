State considers adding second accused to tow truck killer case

Prosecutors say a peer of a tow truck driver accused of killing family man Stalin Fasser may also be added to the court roll.

Father of three, Stalin Fasser died after allegedly being assaulted by a tow truck driver. Picture: Supplied

A second accused may be added to the murder case where a tow truck driver has been accused of killing a father of three in Johannesburg.

The state prosecutor said this as FirstHelp tow truck driver Hendrik Joubert appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Tow truck driver assault

Stalin Fasser, a beloved father, partner and son, died of injuries sustained after a physical altercation with Joubert and a group of unidentified men – at least some believed to be co-workers – after a family gathering on Mother’s Day, on 12 May.

The incident occurred in multiple stages, with murder-accused Joubert and his peers following Fasser’s family from location to location and allegedly assaulting him and his son, culminating in his death.

It began with Joubert allegedly making “vile comments” of a sexual nature about Fasser’s partner, which saw a scuffle break out outside a store between Joubert and Fasser and his son.

This did not develop into anything.

They were followed to a bakery, then a police station, and then their home.

Joubert was not without his own injuries. He was seen in bandages in a video of him and his friends crowding around the family during a verbal altercation at their home.

More to expect at next court appearance

Fasser’s surviving brother, Elton, told The Citizen he was hoping investigations would be fruitful before the next court appearance on 12 November.

This after the state prosecutor asked the court for a postponement on Wednesday as they wait for clarity from investigators on video footage and clarity on a possible second suspect.

The court was told at a previous appearance that the camera outside the store was not working at the time.

However, Fasser’s family claim this camera and security at the store are provided for by Help24, and this should be investigated.

Elton also raised concerns about the bail conditions of the accused.

“The prosecutor also warned the murderer to stick to his bail conditions and not any contact with witnesses and family after his partner threatened my brother’s son after the previous court appearance, saying he will pay,” Elton claimed.

“Personally I feel his bail should have been revoked.”

FirstHelp is a subsidiary of Help24. The company’s CEO Sheldon Grobler previously declined to comment to the media since investigations were ongoing.

