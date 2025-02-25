Gwamanda scores win in court, says fraud case meant to damage his reputation

Gwamanda insists the state had no case against him, and it was politically motivated.

Former Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda scored a win at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The mayor appeared in court on fraud.

He handed himself over to the Protea North Police Station on Friday, 18 October 2024. This is amid allegations against him initially raised by former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in May 2023.

Phalatse accused Gwamanda of violating financial laws and scamming members of the public.

“It is alleged that councillor Kabelo Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, swindled innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. However, when it was time for investors to claim their benefits, they were left stranded,” said Phalatse at the time.

“It is for these reasons that the Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg will be bringing these allegations to the attention of the Saps [South African Police Service] for further investigation, along with a victim of this scheme.”

In June, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) confirmed an investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and Gwamanda.

On Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provisionally withdrew all charges against him and his co-accused Mduduzi Zondo.

Gwamanda: ‘Case meant to damage my reputation’

Following his court appearance, Gwamanda said the state had no evidence against him. He said the state had months to bring the evidence against him and could not do it after months of investigations.

“We have just concluded what would seem to be a very tedious process by way of publicised prosecution that is political in nature that seeks to, in the main, damage the reputation and character of a future leader and a political party that seems to be a threat in the political landscape,” said Gwamanda.

If this widely publicised prosecution through agents outside of the Courtroom sought to do so to record what they believed was my downfall (& all those I represent), then let this victory be for all whom o represent.



“We have our responsibility to stand up against those that seek to deny us the succession of our country. A lot has happened over the past 30 years that would have seen South Africa transition into the current state it’s in today. The youth find themselves in self-destructive behaviour as a result of frustration from a lack of opportunities, not just job opportunities, but also their ideas and visions to be given some form of expression to enable them to contribute meaningfully, not just to the politics of the day, but to the private sector.”