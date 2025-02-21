Woman gives birth outside home while husband dies next to her

A pregnant woman in labour was waiting for an Uber lift to take her to hospital, but instead her husband...

Talent, whose surname has not been named, called a ride service to take a woman named Lillian Gono to hospital, as it arrived he was attacked and stabbed multiple times., ,

When Lillian’s water broke, her husband Talent called an uber so as to take her to Dunoon Hospital. Upon the arrival of the car, Talent was the first one to go outside to put the hospital bag in.

A group of 8 men attacked him just as he turned back. They beat him up before stabbing him in the head, stomach and chest. The attackers only took his phone and the hospital bag.

Lillian who was already in pain from labour pains struggled down the stairs to the sound of all the commotion. To her surprise, she found her husband lying down in a pool of blood.

She gave birth to a baby girl right next to her husband who took his last breath as the baby cried for the first time.

Toni Tresadern shared more in a Facebook post as she has been a close friend of the family for the past five years. She came to know this family through Talent when he was delivering pumpkins that he desperately needed to sell during COVID times. She further says she supported the family throughout COVID and afterwards, not leaving out that Talent was a man who really wanted to provide for his family.

The couple were originally from Zimbabwe and the new-born who has been named after her father was their third child. According to Toni, the family were all set to head back home in April after being able to secure funding for a hardware store and welding business that Talent wanted to open.

Unfortunately this dream now remains unfulfilled

A BackaBuddy campaign has been done to help raise funds for Lillian to go back home where she can bury her husband with the support of her family. The campaign was started by Jeannie Ross who says she met Lilian about five years ago through ##Sweepsouth.

Lilian became her regular cleaner and they clicked from there onwards, forming a good friendship. The target they aimed for is R35 000 and donations are pouring in to help them reach this target.

When trying to find out more from the Western Cape Police Services, there was no clear response. This suggests that no arrests have been made nor a report of the incident.