Male nurse accused of rape and sexual assault of teenage boys

A male nurse from Duduza has been charged with rape and sexual assault after allegedly abusing two teenage boys, and is currently being held in custody.

A male nurse from Duduza, Ekurhuleni, has appeared in court for allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old young man.

The Nigel Magistrate’s Court heard the case of the 49-year-old nurse on Wednesday and postponed the matter to Friday, 21 February, for a formal bail application.

The nurse was employed at a Netcare private hospital in Springs in August 2023 when the 17-year-old victim was admitted for a medical procedure, and they met.

Male nurse allegedly made advances towards teen patient

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that during the teen’s stay at the hospital, the nurse allegedly made advances towards him.

The hospital discharged the boy after his medical aid was depleted, preventing him from continuing his stay.

ALSO READ: Limpopo man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old Christmas Day mother

Despite this, the accused allegedly promised that teen that he would continue caring for him and bring him medication at his home until he fully recovered.

After the discharge, the nurse visited the victim at his home and brought him medication.

“When it was time for him to leave, he would ask the boy to accompany him in his car and drive with him to a nearby veld, where he would sexually assault him,” Mahanjana said.

Victim allegedly raped at veld in nurse’s car

“On two occasions, while at the veld in his car, the accused allegedly raped the boy.”

The male nurse’s alleged depraved behaviour ended up getting discovered when community members who walked in the veld noticed his parked car with him and different boys on different occasions.

ALSO READ: Five life sentences for Johannesburg man who raped minor relatives

Last Wednesday, 12 February, the community members confronted the nurse and asked him what he was doing with different boys.

Community reported matter to police

The community then called the police, and the victim and the accused were subsequently taken to the police station.

“At the police station, the boy reported what was happening. While at the police station, another boy came forward and reported that he, too, was sexually assaulted by the accused,” Mahanjana said.

The accused was arrested and is remanded in custody.