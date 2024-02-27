‘Take your children’s concerns seriously,’ NPA says as man sentenced to 115 years for raping young boys

A 56-year-old man was sentenced to 115 years for rape, compelled rape, sexual assault, and sexual grooming, among other charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has called on parents and guardians to take concerns raised by their children seriously and report any indications of possible sexual abuse immediately.

This comes after a 56-year-old man was sentenced to 115 years by the De Aar Regional Court for rape, compelled rape, sexual assault, and sexual grooming, among other charges.

The man was arrested in October 2021 after a minor male victim, who was living with the accused, reported that he was experiencing sexually inappropriate behaviour from the man at school.

NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said after his arrest, police investigations revealed that several other victims were willing to come forward.

Accused started sexually abusing young boys in 1999

“The investigations revealed that the accused started sexually abusing young boys, as young as 11, in 1999. Over the years, numerous boys lived with the accused, and he sexually abused them over several years until his eventual arrest in October 2021,” Senokoatsane said.

The man was subsequently charged with 18 counts of contravention of the Sexual Offences Act 32 of 2007. The charges include, among others, rape, compelled rape, sexual assault, and possession of 734 images and 172 videos of child pornography.

In light of the overwhelming evidence against him, the accused pleaded guilty to each of the 18 counts.

According to Senokoatsane, it took more than a year to finish the consultation with the victims and state witness, led by State Advocate Tevaughnay Van Wyk, working with the Court Preparation Officer Sinazo Ndletyana.

Children did not want to testify

This is because the prosecution faced numerous challenges trying to finalise the matter, including the fact that most children did not want to testify against the accused.

“The message the state wishes to instill in society is that parents and guardians should take concerns raised by their children with an assertive stance and report to our authorities immediately any indications of possible sexual abuse so that these cases may be investigated and prosecuted,” he said.

During sentencing, the De Aar Regional Court sentenced the man to 115 years for the crimes he committed against children.

The breakdown of the sentence is as follows:

Five years for indecent assault

10 years for rape

10 years for compelled rape

Five years for sexual assault

10 years for incitement to commit sexual offences

Five years for sexual assault

Five years for flashing

Five years for instructing another to commit a sexual offence

Five years for compelled sexual assault

10 years for rape

Five years for causing a child to witness a sexual act

Five years for sexual assault

10 years for compelled rape

Five years for sexual assault

Five years for possession of child pornographic images

Sentences to run concurrently

The NPA said the sentences will run concurrently, meaning the accused will serve 30 years of imprisonment.

“This sentence validates the NPA’s commitment to continue fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), particularly against women and children,” Senokoatsane said.

