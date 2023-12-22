Limpopo police on the hunt for man suspected of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday.

According to the South African Police Service, the suspect dropped off the victim at a taxi rank driving off. Picture: File Image

Police in Malamulele, Limpopo are looking for an unknown male in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday in Malamulele CBD.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the suspect dropped off the victim at a taxi rank the next day, before driving off.

Speaking to The Citizen, Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the search was ongoing.

“We’re intensifying our investigation to ensure we get to the bottom of this case,” he said.

Although the case is still in its “preliminary” stages, Mashaba was optimistic about the likelihood of a breakthrough, adding that all hands were on deck.

“Our detectives are working hard on the ground to establish what could have happened,” he told The Citizen.

Midrand minors

Meanwhile recently, another 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three teenage boys in Midrand, Gauteng.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at a party the minors attended on Sunday.

Although the boys were arrested, charges against one of them were withdrawn on Thursday − while two remain in police custody.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GED) said it would provide psycho-social support to the victim and alleged perpetrators.

Speaking to Newsroom Africa, GED spokesperson Steve Mabona said department officials will reach out to the parents of the minors to provide support.

“As the education department, we’re building a society. We’re parents, these are our children, they’re in our schools. So, we have a responsibility to support them Education − both victim and perpetrators,” he said.

The case has been postponed to 28 December pending further investigations.

Alarming rates

Rape incident cases have been on the rise. According to the Police Ministry, 10 516 rape incidents were reported between July and September this year.

Of these cases, 4 726 are said to have occurred either at the home of the victim or that of the perpetrator, and by a person known to the victim such as a family member, friend or neighbour.

To cope with the increasing number of cases, the police ministry improved the availability of Rape Kits and support services at police stations.

When delivering the 2023 second quarter crime statistics recently, Minister of Police Bheki Cele said SAPS forensic laboratories countrywide continued to work optimally.

“The historic DNA backlog which was standing at over 240 000 two years ago has now been cleared,” he said.

