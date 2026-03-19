Teacher to remain in jail after allegedly raping learner at Limpopo school

The teacher appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court.

A 56-year-old male teacher has been remanded in custody following his court appearance in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old learner.

The teacher appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the case was postponed to Wednesday, 25 March, for further investigation.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect was arrested following an incident that allegedly occurred at a secondary school in the Mahwelereng policing area.

“It is alleged that the learner was previously confronted by an educator after being suspected of using a cellphone during an examination. The cellphone was confiscated, and she was later instructed to return with money in order to retrieve it.

“Upon her return, the educator allegedly instructed the learner to follow him to a restroom in the premises where the incident reportedly occurred,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba added that the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, reiterated the police’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence are brought to justice.

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