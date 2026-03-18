Man shot dead after trying to rob police officer in KZN

The incident occurred on Botanic Gardens Road in the Berea area on Wednesday morning.

A man has been shot dead while allegedly trying to rob a South African Police Service (Saps) member in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred on Botanic Gardens Road in the Berea area on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics responded to the shooting just after 7:30am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Saps and multiple security personnel in attendance and were shown to a male believed to be in his twenties who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.”

Attack

Jamieson said paramedics assessed the man; however, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

“It is alleged that the man attacked a Saps official who retaliated. However, all necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

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Eldorado Park arrests

Meanwhile, two suspects linked to a deadly mass shooting in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, that claimed two lives and left six others injured have been arrested.

Saps Anti-Gang Unit traced and handcuffed the duo, aged 23, this week.

They are facing two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Court

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the suspects are expected to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

“Saps Crime Intelligence, together with Eldorado Park Police, as well as Anti-Gang Unit Visible Policing and Detectives, immediately started tracing the perpetrators following the shooting incident.

“The first suspect handed himself in at Eldorado Park Police Station with his lawyer, while the second one was arrested at his residence in Eldorado Park,” Muridili said.

Mass shooting

It is understood that the shooting occurred at a social gathering in Eldorado Park when a group of about eight unknown men entered the yard and started shooting randomly at the people before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police are still searching for other suspects.

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