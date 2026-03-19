High-speed chase ends in deadly shootout as Hawks rescue hijacking victim

The suspects attempted to murder and kidnap a victim but escaped the ordeal unscathed.

Three suspects were killed in a high-speed chase and shootout with the Hawks Tactical Operations Management (Toms) Team in Johannesburg.

It is understood that the gun battle occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Crystal Park during a hijacking attempt.

Kidnapping

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspects attempted to murder and kidnap a victim but escaped the ordeal unscathed.

“The members received information about suspects who were allegedly committing hijacking/kidnappings on Elm Road in Crystal Park. The members tactically patrolled the road.

“Around 20:30, the Hawks members from Toms spotted the described vehicle, a silver grey Opel Astra, just after they pulled a female victim out of her Fiat and bundled her into their getaway vehicle. A high-speed chase ensued, and the suspects opened fire on police,” Mogale said.

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Shootout

Mogale added that the suspects’ vehicle hit the side barrier into an embankment.

“In the aftermath, three suspects were fatally wounded, and the victim was rescued with no injuries. Two firearms and some of the possessions belonging to the victim were found in the suspects’ vehicle.”

Mogale said investigations are continuing.

Brooklyn Mall robbery

Meanwhile, Tshwane police arrested five suspects, aged between 32 and 38, following a business robbery and vehicle hijacking at a jewellery store in Brooklyn.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the robbery occurred on Wednesday 18 March 2026.

“At approximately 09:50, five suspects targeted a jewellery store in a local shopping mall. One suspect posed as a customer before forcibly gaining entry. While one suspect damaged display cases, accomplices removed jewellery from the premises. The suspects then hijacked a vehicle to flee the scene.”

Shootout

Sibeko said a coordinated response by police and other law enforcement agencies, including private security, who pursued the suspects and arrested them in Pretoria Central CBD.

“A shootout between the team and the suspect ensued, and a security officer sustained gunshot injuries. He is receiving medical attention.

“Three of the suspects also sustained injuries and were transported to a medical facility under police guard. Police recovered the hijacked vehicle, a firearm with ammunition, and the stolen jewellery,” Sibeko said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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