State seizes three vehicles linked to ‘sophisticated’ North West clandestine drug lab

Thirteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged clandestine manufacturing operation, with criminal proceedings still under way.

The North West High Court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit a forfeiture order in relation to three vehicles linked to an alleged “sophisticated” clandestine drug manufacturing operation in Swartruggens.

The drug operation was uncovered on 13 May, when the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation executed a search-and-seizure warrant at the farm, following an investigation by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Three vehicles forfeited to the state

NPA regional communications officer Lindiwe Mabasa said the court, sitting in Mahikeng, granted the order under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act after an application by the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The vehicles forfeited to the state are a Bell Backhoe Loader, a Mahindra bakkie and an Isuzu truck,” Mabasa said on Thursday, 12 November.

She said during the May operation, law enforcement officials discovered industrial-scale reaction vessels, centrifuges, industrial stirrers, laboratory apparatus, precursor chemicals and other materials associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Forensic tests confirm methamphetamine

Commonly known as meth, methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant.

Mabasa said forensic analysis conducted by the Saps Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed the presence of the stimulant in samples collected during the operation.

“The total mass of the material analysed was approximately 378.65 kilograms, although this figure does not represent the weight of pure methamphetamine.”

Further investigations revealed that the three vehicles were allegedly used in connection with activities associated with the drug operation.

Proceedings relating to the farm and a Ford Ranger bakkie remain pending and will be dealt with separately, Mabasa said.

Thirteen suspects arrested

Eleven suspects were arrested at the scene on the day of the drug bust, while two additional suspects subsequently handed themselves over to the police.

Mabasa said the criminal proceedings against the accused persons are also ongoing.

“The NPA remains committed to combating organised crime and drug trafficking through the effective implementation of asset forfeiture legislation,” the communications officer said.

“The recovery of assets used to facilitate criminal activities is an integral part of efforts to disrupt criminal enterprises, deprive them of the means to operate and prevent the continued use of such assets for unlawful purposes.”