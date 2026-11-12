In case you missed it: ANC insists best for SA | Foreigner intercepted en route to Russian/Ukraine war | Phuti Khomo’s sister speaks out

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 12 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says that despite the party’s poor election results, the ANC remains the best political choice for South Africans.

Meanwhile, another foreign national has been intercepted in South Africa, allegedly en route to fight in the Russian/Ukraine war.

Furthermore, Jacquie Khomo, the sister of television personality Phuti Khomo, has spoken out following allegations by television and film producer Tumelo Maimela that her sister owes money to her and members of a production crew.

Weather tomorrow: 11 November, 2026

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue battering parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Limpopo on Friday, 13 November, with thundershowers forecast in most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANC maintains it is the best choice for SA as NEC discusses coalitions

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. Picture: The Citizen

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says that despite the party’s poor election results, the ANC remains the best political choice for South Africans.

The ANC has taken a knock in this round of elections, declining by about 15% compared to the 2021 local government elections.

The party also took a knock in the 2024 general elections and fell below 50%, forcing it into a coalition with other parties.

CONTINUE READING: ANC maintains it is the best choice for SA as NEC discusses coalitions

Here’s how many police officers remained on duty after being criminally charged

Picture: Gallo Images/Roger Sedres

Hundreds of police officers have continued to go about their duties despite facing criminal charges.

Additionally, hundreds of police officers of various ranks had received millions in combined pay while facing disciplinary proceedings.

In a recent written parliamentary question, the police minister was asked specifically about officers facing charges relating to corruption, drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, protection of criminal syndicates, or defeating the ends of justice.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how many police officers remained on duty after being criminally charged

Russia-Ukraine war: Another foreign national arrested in SA, bringing total to 10

Picture: iStock

Another foreign national has been intercepted South Africa allegedly en route to fight in the Russian/Ukraine war.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the suspect was arrested by an integrated multidisciplinary investigation team involving Interpol Pretoria NCB, the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in Germiston, International Law Enforcement agencies, Saps Crime Intelligence, the Modus Operandi Centre, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team and the various security companies.

The 38-year-old foreign national was arrested on Wednesday.

CONTINUE READING: Russia-Ukraine war: Another foreign national arrested in SA, bringing total to 10

‘They said I had to die’: Anti-poaching ranger recounts horrific farm attack

Les and Natasha Brett are still recovering from injuries sustained in a game farm attack in Broederstroom. Picture: Supplied

An anti-poaching ranger from Limpopo says he should have died in a farm attack at his cottage on a game farm in the Broederstroom district this month.

Les Brett, owner and founder of the Dung Beetle Bush School in the province, said his assailants put his own firearm in his mouth.

“That AK-47 has been faulty for the last two years. It never fires the last round. It didn’t go off, otherwise I would have been dead now,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘They said I had to die’: Anti-poaching ranger recounts horrific farm attack

‘Public outrage is not evidence’: Phuti Khomo’s sister defends her amid unpaid money allegations

Phuti Khomo. Picture: Instagram

Jacquie Khomo, the sister of television personality Phuti Khomo, has spoken out following allegations by television and film producer Tumelo Maimela that her sister owes money to her and members of a production crew.

Maimela shared videos on social media discussing the money she alleges Phuti owes her over a reality television project.

In one of the recent videos, Maimela also accused Phuti of being a gambling addict and living a fake life.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Public outrage is not evidence’: Phuti Khomo’s sister defends her amid unpaid money allegations

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Matlala on Bheki Cele’s ‘greed’ | ActionSA voters unhappy | SABC fights to stay on air