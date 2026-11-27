A 50-year-old suspect is expected back in court on 3 December after his arrest at a sophisticated drug manufacturing facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

More mandrax labs have been found and seized this week.

And more suspects are expected in court facing charges of possession, dealing and manufacturing of illicit drugs.

Police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron said it was interesting in the weeks since a former deputy national commissioner and Crime Intelligence boss were arrested and charged in separate matters, the country has seen the SA Police Service (Saps) and the Hawks dismantle major drug labs, one after the other.

“In KwaZulu-Natal alone, members took down two mandrax labs in less than a week – first in Umvoti and then near Richards Bay. That’s serious police work.

“The members who followed those leads across provincial lines deserve credit. Nationally, we have seen tremendous work being done dismantling these labs. It is very encouraging,” said Cameron.

R80m mandrax laboratory dismantled in Richards Bay

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed a 50-year-old man, Thabani Mhlongo, was arrested at Eskhaleni in Richard’s Bay, following the discovery and dismantling of a sophisticated drug laboratory worth about R80 million.

Mhlongo made his first appearance in court yesterday.

Mogale said the lab included equipment and materials essential for the production of narcotics.

“Alongside the seized drug manufacturing apparatus, officers confiscated a large quantity of mandrax, highlighting the scale of the illegal operation.

“The drug lab, finished products, mandrax powder and all the equipment were confiscated at the scene,” she said.

Mhlongo briefly appeared in the Magistrate’s Court in Esikhawini on charges of possession of illicit drugs, dealing and manufacturing of illicit drugs.

He is expected back in court on 3 December for a formal bail application.

Organised criminal networks drive drug trade

University of Limpopo criminology expert Witness Maluleke said the drug trade had become a lucrative enterprise in SA, with organised criminal networks across various provinces.

Maluleke said the operations are often detected through intelligence gathering and, once caught, the enterprise moves to other locations, which proves the never-ending nature of this scourge.

Also yesterday, Limpopo Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation spokesperson Captain Wendy Nkabi confirmed the arrest of a 45-year-old man and seizure of dagga worth R180 000 in Tzaneen.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.