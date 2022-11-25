Tshegofatso Pule murder: Ntuthuko Shoba applies for leave to appeal

Thapelo Lekabe

Convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba has lodged an application at the Johannesburg High Court to appeal the judgment and sentence against him.

Tshegofatso Pule murder case

Shoba was sentenced to life behind bars in July, after he was found guilty of premeditated murder for masterminding the killing of his eight-month pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule.

Pule’s murder sent shockwaves across the country after she was found shot and hanged from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on 4 June 2020.

The 28-year-old beautician was murdered by self-confessed gunman Muzikayise Malephane, who in 2020 confessed to the killing and turned state witness.

Muzikayise Malephane at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 23 July 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Malephane claimed he had acted under orders from Shoba, who offered him R70 000 to kill Pule because he didn’t want his then-fiancée to find out about the pregnancy.

Malephane is currently serving 20 years in prison after being sentenced in February 2021.

Sentencing

During Shoba’s sentencing, acting Judge Stuart Wilson said there were no compelling reasons to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for murder.

While reading his judgment, Judge Wilson said: “It is clear to me that Mr Shoba wanted to get rid of Miss Pule. She and the baby were an inconvenience to him”.

Shoba, a former JSE analyst, believes a higher court would come to a different conclusion in terms of the evidence that was presented against him during the trial.

The State opposed his appeal application and judgment on the matter was expected on Monday.

