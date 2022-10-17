WATCH: Chaos erupts as father of murdered Bokgabo Poo jumps dock to attack suspect

Citizen Reporter

A man arrested for the suspected murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was attacked during his court appearance on Monday morning.

The 30-year-old, who was arrested last week in connection with the murder, was in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The girl’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, reportedly attempted to attack the man, screaming “this bastard killed my daughter”.

Community members were also screaming “bring the Satan here”.

The father of 4 year-old Bokgabo Poo, who went missing and was found dead, attacks the suspected perpetrator during court proceedings at the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday morning. Catch the full story here: https://t.co/0dEJQvejPa#bokgabopoo pic.twitter.com/gYztIVHxNf— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) October 17, 2022

Police jumped in to protect the suspect, while the magistrate presiding over the case also had to take cover.

The case has not been postponed, but proceedings will now be done on camera.

Only court officials and police are allowed in the court room, with doors securely locked to protect the suspect.

ALSO READ: Body found in veld confirmed to be missing Bokgabo Poo

Bokgabo found dead

Bokgabo went missing in Wattville, Benoni, last week. Her body was found in two pieces by community members a day after she went missing.

The man who was arrested was caught on CCTV footage allegedly approaching Bokgabo and her friend while they were playing at Masolong Park.

He was said to have sent Bokgabo’s friend to a nearby shop, and when he returned, she and the man were nowhere to be found.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told Benoni City Times police were first called to the scene when residents found a human leg in the yard of a house in Wattville. The homeowner came across a partially buried leg while sweeping her yard.

Residents then alerted police to a child’s mutilated body in a nearby veld.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Lunga Mzangwe.