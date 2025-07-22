Courts

WATCH LIVE: Tiffany Meek bail application

22 July 2025

The bail application for the accused in the Jayden-Lee Meek murder case, Tiffany Meek, returns to the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court today.

Murder-accused mother Tiffany Meek appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a bail application hearing.

The court ran out of time before all the evidence was presented to the magistrate.

Top 10 stories of the day 21 July 2025
Tiffany Meek appears in Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for a bail hearing in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek on 21 July. Picture: Gallo Images

Court was then adjourned until Tuesday, but some of the evidence that the investigating officer provided revealed inconsistencies in the statement of the accused.

According to the security guard’s statement, Tiffany returned home in the early hours of the morning to “freshen up”.

WATCH: Tensions run high outside bail hearing of Tiffany Meek

Jayden-Lee’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his home at Swazi’s Place complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.

According to the security guard, the accused left Swazi’s Place at 5.50am in an unidentified vehicle, and shortly after her departure Jayden-Lee’s body was found.

Another resident of Swazi’s Place left for work at 5.45am, and she did not see the deceased’s body on the stairs when she left.

The hearing continues today.

child abuse Jayden-Lee Meek killing Roodepoort

