State disputes framing claims in Jayden-Lee Meek case, warns mother could destroy evidence if freed

Tiffany Nicole Meek appears at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek on 14 July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The state has rejected claims by Tiffany Nicole Meek, the mother of Jayden-Lee Meek, that she is being framed for her son’s murder.

Meek appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as her bail application continued.

The 31-year-old is facing multiple charges, including murder, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice, and attempting to obstruct justice.

Jayden-Lee’s body was found on 14 May on the staircase of their home at the Swazi’s Place complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg, after he had been reported missing the day before.

Bail continues in Jayden-Lee Meek murder case

On Tuesday, the court further heard the testimony from the investigating officer, Sergeant Nceba Diko, a detective at the Florida Police Station.

The prosecutor read out Meek’s affidavit during the proceedings, in which she claimed her family would suffer financially if she were not granted bail and allowed to “resume her with employment”.

However, Diko countered this, revealing that Meek had been placed on leave by her employer following her son’s death.

“As she is before this court, her workplace still regards her as an employee until the end of September, so it’s not like tomorrow or next week she will be going back to work,” the police officer said.

Diko testified that he believed there was a possibility Meek could evade her trial.

Earlier in the session, the sergeant had read out an affidavit from Meek’s biological father, who lives in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The father expressed his willingness to have Meek stay with him under his supervision until her trial concludes.

“I will ensure that she does not enter the Roodepoort area except for her court appearances.

“My residence is a suitable and stable environment for Tiffany to be safe and out of public scrutiny,” the statement reads.

However, Diko highlighted that his lease was only valid for one year.

“He said he doesn’t have a time period as to how long he is going to be staying there.”

The state witness further expressed concern over monitoring Meek if she were to reside in another province.

“It’s impossible,” he asserted.

Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother could destroy or conceal evidence

Diko also addressed Meek’s claim that she lacked faith in law enforcement authorities and intended to hire a private investigative firm to look into her son’s murder, arguing the police were “trying their best” to bring justice for the slain 11-year-old boy.

Responding to Meek’s argument that she would not influence any witnesses if released on bail, Diko said parts of the investigation were still incomplete.

“There is a likelihood that she may destroy or conceal the outstanding [evidence].

“I still need to obtain statements from people that are close to her. I may have difficulties in doing so if she successfully influences them not to.”

Diko told the court that keeping Meek in custody was also in her own best interest, citing public outrage over Jayden-Lee’s death.

He further argued that her release could provoke unrest.

“We see communities taking the law into their own hands because they are feeling we are failing as the state or justice system to keep people where they are supposed to be if they committed certain crimes.”

Moreover, Diko rubbished claims of police trying to frame Meek, saying thorough investigations had been conducted.

“I see no reason why we should frame someone, so the framing part is something I am not agreeing with,” Diko said.

He also clarified that he had no prior connection to Meek before investigating the case.

“I have got no personal issues with her. I was just doing my work. I have never seen her before the incident.”

‘We don’t arrest to investigate’

Diko explained that the delay in arresting Meek was due to the time required to complete key parts of the investigation.

This was in response to Meek’s claim that had she been guilty and not framed, she would have been arrested immediately.

“This is not correct,” the investigating officer remarked.

“We don’t arrest to investigate. We had to gather a lot of things before we could say we have a case against the applicant.

“The blood that was found on the pillows had to be taken to biology to be analysed, and that is not something that can be done overnight.”

He added that the doctor could not issue a final post-mortem report right away.

“The postmortem report points to what caused the death; therefore, we couldn’t just arrest the suspect,” he said.

The bail hearing is set to continue on Wednesday.

