Tiffany Meek’s bail application postponed to Monday [Video]

By Carlos Muchave

18 July 2025

03:45 pm

The murder case of Jayden-Lee continues, with mother's bail application being postponed until Monday.

The bail application by Tiffany Meek in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court has been postponed to Monday.

She has been accused of the murder of her son, Jayden-Lee Meek.

Speaking to members of the media Jayden-Lee’s uncle, Owen Meek, said: “Let’s not attack the Dun family as we witnessed the attack during the break that we had. We heard the noise, we heard the swearing at them. Let justice take its course.”

“We do know that more arrests have to be made. We are just asking everyone to please show restraint and give the Dun family their time to mourn. remember Jayden-Lee was part of a family of two not one.”

ALSO READ: 'I never abused my child' – Tiffany Meek denies murder allegations in bail bid

