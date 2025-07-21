Jayden-Lee Meek murder: Cracks in mother’s version of events surface

Throughout the testimony, Meek appeared emotional in the dock, occasionally shaking her head.

Tiffany Nicole Meek appears at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for bail hearing in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek on 21July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The state has highlighted inconsistencies in the version of Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother about what happened before her son’s body was found.

Bail proceedings resumed at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where Tiffany Nicole Meek is applying for release from custody.

The 31-year-old was arrested on 11 July in connection with her son’s death and faces multiple charges, including murder, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice, and attempting to obstruct justice.

WATCH: Tensions run high at Tiffany Meek’s bail application

Jayden-Lee’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his home at the Swazi’s Place complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.

He had been reported missing the day before, after being dropped off by his scholar transport outside the complex.

The authorities allege that Meek struck her son with a blunt object. Blood was reportedly found on Jayden-Lee’s bed and his school uniform.

Bail continues in Jayden-Lee Meek murder case

During Monday’s hearing, the state called investigating officer, Nceba Diko, a sergeant within the South African Police Service (Saps), to testify in opposition to Meek’s bail application.

Diko testified that Meek reported her son missing at the Florida Police Station around 8pm on 13 May.

The police then accompanied her to search for Jayden-Lee.

According to Diko, Meek told officers that she had not communicated with the child’s transport driver, Mr Khumalo, due to a lack of mobile data.

When the police and Jayden-Lee’s family visited Khumalo’s residence, the driver stated that he had dropped the boy off that afternoon.

After searching Khumalo’s home and finding no trace of Jayden-Lee, officers proceeded to the complex.

At Swazi’s Place, the security guard stated he had not seen Jayden-Lee being dropped off, as he was off duty at the time.

ALSO READ: Authorities looking into claims murdered 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek was abused

The police then located the security guard who had been on duty, who lived approximately 1km from the complex.

The on-duty security guard confirmed that he had opened the gate for the child.

However, the mother disputed this, though the guard maintained his version of events.

The police and family also visited the home of another child who had been the last to be dropped off.

The boy told police he had opened the door for Jayden-Lee, who then entered the complex. The search for the boy continued at the complex until midnight.

Diko indicated that, at that time, police did not search Meek’s flat.

“The family then spent the early hours of that morning at the grandmother’s place in Florida.”

Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother returns to flat

Diko went on to reveal that the night shift security guard saw Meek returning to her flat alone at around 4am.

According to his statement, she told him she was going to bathe, change clothes, and return to the police station.

The guard then asked her to assist in checking vehicles exiting the complex.

“At about 5:30am as I was busy searching the buildings, the mother of the missing child told me that her Bolt was outside, and she needed to go,” Diko read from the security guard’s affidavit.

READ MORE: ‘We failed Jayden-Lee Meek’: Community in tears as mother appears in court for son’s murder

Meek allegedly refused to assist, saying she was rushing to the police station.

“According to the security, there was no car outside. It was still dark, and she disappeared into the dark.”

Shortly thereafter, a resident informed the security guard that she had seen a body on a staircase in one of the buildings.

Jayden-Lee was found wearing only underwear, and there was no pulse.

“The security guard said when he looked at the child, he was not moving.”

Watch proceedings below:

Another resident brought a blanket to cover the body. The boy was rushed to Discovery Hospital, where he was declared dead.

“When police officers observed the child, they noticed injuries to the forehead and on the chin.”

Photographs taken of the body also revealed injuries to Jayden-Lee’s neck, arms, and right leg, Diko said.

The police subsequently searched Meek’s flat and found blood on the boy’s bed. A pillow was seized as evidence.

“There is also blood on the mattress.”

Investigating officer highlights inconsistencies

Diko added that Meek told him she entered her flat at 05.22am and left at 05.47am after freshening up.

“As I said earlier, at 5:30[am], people who were leaving [the complex] at the time she was inside her flat — they saw no child. Immediately, as she left, the child was seen there.”

He also highlighted that Meek’s claim that she was heading to her mother’s house contradicted what she had told the security guard

Throughout the testimony, Meek appeared emotional in the dock, occasionally shaking her head.

Last week, the mother denied killing her son and rejected allegations that she had been abusive towards him.

The case is expected to continue on Tuesday.