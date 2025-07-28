WATCH LIVE: Tiffany Meek bail hearing resumes

Closing arguments will be heard from the state and the defence.

The bail hearing of Tiffany Meek, the 31-year-old mother of murdered Jayden-Lee Meek, resumes on Monday.

Closing arguments will be heard from the state and the defence.

On Friday, things got heated in court when the investigating officer, Nceba Diko, hit back at the defence attorney, Noven Naidoo.

Diko accused Naidoo of misleading the court with his statement, referring to when Tiffany returned home in the morning.

According to the investigating officer, Naidoo never mentioned that his client was at Swazi’s Place alone.

The police officer found it suspicious that Tiffany Meek needed to be alone all of a sudden.

ALSO SEE: Evidence challenged in Jayden-Lee Meek murder investigation