What chance of justice in the VBS case?

The VBS Bank scandal drags on for six years without resolution. Experts weigh in on the prospects for a successful trial.

Former Limpopo ANC Youth League leader Kabelo Matsepe, second from left, and former Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza, third left. They are among the 13 accused who appeared at High Court in Pretoria yesterday over soliciting deposits by municipalities into VBS Mutual Bank. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

While the DA is concerned about the VBS Mutual Bank case dragging over six years before making it to trial, experts are hopeful for a successful prosecution.

Yesterday, the DA held a picket outside the High Court in Pretoria where 13 accused in the VBS scandal appeared for pre-trial proceedings.

During the picket, DA deputy chief Baxolile Nodada said the party was concerned about the lack of progress in arresting the suspected politicians.

Lack of progress in arresting the suspected politicians

“The DA presented evidence, including testimony from [former VBS chair] Tshifhiwa Matodzi that [EFF leaders Floyd] Shivambu and [Julius] Malema were involved in defrauding VBS Bank and its customers,” he said.

Nodada said it had been six years since Shivambu and Malema were charged with accepting R1.8 million from VBS, but investigations were yet to be completed.

“The DA has called on the police portfolio committee to ensure these investigations are completed,” he said.

VBS saga absorbed a lot of people

Political analyst Khanya Vilakazi said the VBS saga in itself had absorbed a lot of people and slapped those implicated on the wrist for what they did.

Another analyst, Piet Croucamp, said at least people had been arrested and were appearing in court and there were affidavits the NPA could work with.

“At least there is some effort from their side and momentum in the right direction, but not sure how efficient or effective it will be,” he said.

Croucamp said if the NPA didn’t find the evidence to prosecute successfully in the VBS case, then it didn’t want to do it.

Case may be postponed for trial

Law expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said usually the pre-trial in a criminal case was to find out whether certain aspects of the trial could be accepted by agreement to shorten the proceedings later.

“One has to check what agreements there are and what admissions the defence is prepared to make so the state does not have to lead that evidence,” he said.

“It may be that the accused decide not to recognise anything and then pre-trial is not going to help, because in these high-profile cases – where there is so much at stake – very few of them are willing to make any admissions.”

Curlewis said it was likely the case may be postponed for trial at the end of the year or next year.