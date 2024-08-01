Pay back the money: ANC and EFF willing to pay back VBS loot

Fikile Mbalula says returning VBS fuunds is the right thing to do

Fikile Mbalula briefed the media in Johannesburg on a number of issues. Picture: Supplied

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the ANC will pay back any funds it receives if it is found to have benefited from the collapsed VBS mutual bank.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in Johannesburg on Thursday, Mbalula responded to questions about ANC members allegedly implicated in the VBS scandal.

The ANC should do the right thing

“If the ANC got money from VBS that money must be returned. This includes claims that there was money given to Zweli Mkhize. He has given us a report on that matter,” Mbalula said.

Mkhize and two other top Limpopo ANC leaders have been implicated in an affidavit by former VBS Bank chairperson-turned-state-witness Tshifhiwa Matodzi.

It was not clear what Mkhize’s role in the looting of the bank was but reports alleged he had requested R2 million from the bank.

Mbalula said the NEC had discussed the VBS matter and had decided on a way forward.

“If the money has gone inside the ANC coffers there is a decision by the NEC that we will return the money,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said all ANC members linked to the looting of VBS bank will step aside once arrested.

The ANC was expected to hold a special NEC meeting to further discuss the matter.

EFF will pay back the money

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson Dali Mpofu had also told the media that the party would pay back all monies received from VBS should there be evidence that the funds had gone into the EFF’s bank account.

In an interview with 702 recently, Mpofu said the party had not received funds directly from VBS, but did not rule out the possibility that they could have come from another source.

The EFF is alleged to have benefited at least R16m from the collapsed bank.

The party’s leaders are accused of having spent some of the proceeds on luxury clothing and expensive hotel stays.