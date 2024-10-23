Woman who had family murdered sentenced to 25 years in jail

The woman, who was only 15 years old at the time, hired two teenagers to assassinate her whole family in Mmakau Village, Brits, in December 2021.

A 15-year-old girl who hired two men to murder her family including her parents, pregnant sister and three-year-old brother has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment.

Onthantile Sebati who is now 24-years-old appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday where the sentence was handed down.

Her cousins Tumelo and Kagiso Mokonewere both 25 who were her accomplices were handed life imprisonment for the 2016 murders of Sebati’s father, police Constable Solomon Lucky Sebati, mother Mmatshepo, her 19-year-old pregnant sister Tshegofatso and her three-year-old brother Quinton at their home at Mmakau, near Brits, in the North West On 6 December 2016

Sentence

Judge Mashudu Munzhelele sentenced Sebati in accordance with the Child Justice Act, Sections 69 and 77 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Munzhelele ordered that Sebati sentence During the be backdated to her arrest on 16 December 2021.

“Additionally, the Judge ruled that all sentences for the three individuals would run concurrently, and they were declared unfit to possess a firearm. An order for the search and seizure of their premises was also granted.”

Murder

During the trial, the court heard how Tumelo and Kagiso collected Sebat’s father’s firearm during the day before committing the murders.

On that fateful evening, Sebati pretended to dispose of water, but in reality, she opened the gate for her accomplices and handed Kagiso her father’s car keys.

Tumelo then entered the house and fatally shot Sebati’s 42-year-old father, 40-year-old mother, her sister and brother.

Mahanjana said the cousins men fled the scene in Sebati’s father’s car but abandoned the vehicle shortly afterwards when it got stuck in the mud.

“On 16 December 2021, Sebati turned herself into the police and confessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of Tumelo and Kagiso on 18 December 2021. Both men also made confessions to the police, detailing their roles in the murders.

“However, during the trial, all three accused pleaded not guilty and disputed the confessions. After a trial-within-a-trial, the judge ruled the confessions admissible,” Mahanjana said.

Ordered hit

State prosecutor Advocate Eric Sihlangu proved that Sebati had arranged the murder of her family, paying Tumelo and Kagiso R50,000 each for the crime.

Kagiso’s fingerprints were also found in the stolen vehicle, further implicating him. During sentencing, Tumelo and Kagiso asked for leniency, citing their age (18 at the time of the offences) and lack of previous criminal records.

However, Advocate Sihlangu asked the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentences, arguing that the seriousness of their crimes, coupled with their lack of remorse, warranted no lesser punishment.

No remorse

Judge Mudzhelele concurred with the prosecution, noting that despite their young age, the accused had committed heinous acts and posed a significant threat to society.

The judge emphasized that the lack of remorse from the trio indicated a failure to take responsibility for their actions, and therefore, the sentences handed down were appropriate.

