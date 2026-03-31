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Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s doctor husband faces 102 tax-related charges

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

31 March 2026

07:50 am

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The 73-year-old medical practitioner, appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's doctor husband Faces 102 tax charges

Music icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka and her husband Dr Leonard Mandlalele Mhinga. Image: Instagram/Yvonne Chaka Chaka

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Dr Leonard Mandlalele Mhinga, husband of renowned singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka, faces 102 charges related to alleged non-compliance with tax obligations.

The 73-year-old medical practitioner appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to the State, Mhinga allegedly failed to fulfil his legal duty to submit income tax and Value-Added Tax (VAT) returns to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) over an extended period.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said Mhinga allegedly failed to file income tax returns between 2007 and 2022 and VAT returns from 2009 to 2023, despite being legally required to do so.

“It is further alleged that this conduct was unlawful and, in certain instances, wilful, resulting in multiple charges under South African tax legislation.

“During proceedings, the defence indicated its intention to submit representations to the State. The matter has been postponed to 06 May 2026 for the outcome of these representations,” Mohlatlole said.

Mohlatlole said the NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the rule of law by “ensuring accountability and promoting compliance with tax legislation.”

ALSO READ: Company director sentenced to five years in jail for defrauding Sars

Tax fraud

In December last year, a company director who secured South African Police Services (Saps) tenders was sentenced to six years’ direct imprisonment for tax fraud involving approximately R3.6 million, linked to systemic corruption within state procurement processes.

Tshepo Khoza, director of Grey Apple Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd, was found guilty of three counts of fraud, one of which falls under Schedule 5, and one count of failing to register for Value-Added Tax (VAT) in contravention of section 234 of the Tax Administration Act.

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Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Khoza’s sentence was secured in collaboration with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and other law enforcement agencies.

Mamothame said these tenders were awarded due to Khoza’s family relationship with a senior Saps official.

ALSO READ: Sassa: Former nurse arrested for disability grant fraud in Limpopo

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Court fraud music National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) tax evasion tax fraud Yvonne Chaka Chaka

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