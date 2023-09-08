Zama zamas crackdown: Alleged illegal mining kingpins appear in court

Three more suspects were arrested on Thursday.

A group of suspects believed to be key figures in an illegal mining syndicate operating in the West Rand made their first appearance in Carletonville Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Six of the alleged illegal mining kingpins, Bethuel Ngobeni, Nhlahla Leon Magwaca, Thabo Prince Sechele, Moseki Sechele, Dumisani Moyo and Khudzai Mashaya are facing seven counts of dealing in precious metals and three counts of fraud and money laundering

Three more arrested

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said three more female suspects were arrested on Thursday.

“Lerato Bathebeng, Poppy Mathongwane and Suzan Duba are each facing a charge of money laundering.

“It is alleged that Magwaca, who is Dube’s boyfriend and Ngobeni, who is a husband to both Bathebeng and Mathongwane, both bought movable and immovable assets with the proceeds of crime in the name of their partners. Therefore, the partners unduly benefited from the proceeds of crime,” Mahanjana said.

Bail

Mahanjana added the three were granted R2 000 bail each

“Ngobeni, Thabo Sechele and Maseki told the court, through their legal representative, that they intend to bring a bail application on new facts. Therefore, the matter was postponed to 29 September 2023 for the bail application on new facts.

“The bigger case of the nine accused was postponed to 30 November for the defence to be furnished with an indictment and a high court date,” Mahanjana said.

Kingpins

Law enforcement agencies in Gauteng initiated preservation and forfeiture operations in Khutsong and Carletonville this week targeting 51 vehicles and seven properties belonging to the six illegal mining accused.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the operation took place after authorities secured preservation orders in accordance with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1988.

These orders aim to put legal measures in place to safeguard or prevent the disposal or transfer of certain properties and vehicles that are suspected to be the proceeds of illegal activities.

Mogale said it is believed the assets were linked to unlawful activities involving the extraction of gold in Khutsong and Carletonville.

Additional reporting by Devina Haripersad

