Gauteng government denies ActionSA access to Nasi iSpani files

ActionSA maintains that the jobs drive is an ANC election gimmick.

ActionSA says it will launch an appeal after the Gauteng government denied it access to the Nasi iSpani employment files.

The party on Thursday said its Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application was rejected by the provincial government this week.

ActionSA believes that Premier Panyaza Lesufi is abusing the jobs scheme to drum up support for the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the 2024 elections.

“We will launch an internal appeal as provided for by PAIA to ensure that the ANC does not abuse the scheme for its own nefarious ends.

“ActionSA is fully aware that Premier Lesufi and the ruling party are desperate to retain control of the province, which they are likely to lose after years of poor governance, and would therefore take desperate action to maintain control.

“If the premier and the province had nothing to hide, in terms of who was employed through the scheme, why would they be unwilling to provide ActionSA and the Gauteng public with the necessary documentation to prove that ANC cadres weren’t hired solely on the basis of their party-political affiliation?” asked Action SA Gauteng Chairperson Funzi Ngobeni.

ANC support

Lesufi previously slammed the critics, saying Nasi iSpani (here’s a job) is a genuine campaign to curb the spiralling youth joblessness in the province.

“When we appoint in our office, we are accused of lack of transparency and that we are appointing politically connected.

“When we are transparent and open, we are accused of grandstanding,” he said during an interview two months ago.

Lesufi enjoys the support of the ANC and received heaps of accolades from secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula further urged other premiers to emulate Lesufi’s Nasi iSpani and “radically” fight youth unemployment.

Thousands of applications were received following recruitment drives, with Lesufi publicly handing out appointment letters to the job seekers.

The posts included administrative posts, teacher assistants, anti-crime wardens and solar panel installation jobs.

‘Cosmetic exercise’

According to Ngobeni, of the more than 1.2 million people who applied, 950 000 were not considered.

“That is why ActionSA believes it is important to ensure that the ruling party should not be allowed to abuse the scheme.

“As a party that believes in economic prosperity and justice for all, ActionSA welcomes any initiative aimed at addressing the crisis of youth unemployment which currently stands at 63.9%.

“However, since the start of Lesufi’s dubious Nasi Ispani programme, we maintain that it was a cosmetic exercise attempting to show the ANC-led Gauteng at work, when, in fact, it has dismally failed the youth of this province.”

Another critic of the programme is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which accused Lesufi of incorporating the jobs scheme into ANC activities and therefore using public funds for next year’s elections.

The EFF condemned the programme, saying it borders on corruption.