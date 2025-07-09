Hawks officials accused of theft at Dragon City released on R3 000 bail

The Hawks officers allegedly confiscated a substantial sum of money and forced the business to close.

Six individuals, including three officers from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), attached to the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, have been released on R3 000 bail each following their arrest on charges stemming from an alleged theft during a police operation at Dragon City.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court recently granted bail to the accused after determining their release was in the interest of justice.

The case involves three members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Gauteng, one officer from the Gauteng Highway Patrol, and two civilians who were allegedly working as accomplices in the corruption scheme.

Those facing charges are Captain Letlhogonolo Andrew Molatlhegi, 59, Warrant Officer Mabutho Masina, 46, Constable Mpho Irvyn Netshivhera, 30, Constable Nhlamulo Matsilela, 30, Simon Mapusi Rakuba, 47, and Lebogang Tseto, 41.

Hawks Dragon City operation gone wrong

The corruption allegations stem from a police operation conducted at Dragon City, where officers allegedly abused their authority for personal gain.

Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority regional Spokesperson for the Gauteng Division in Johannesburg, explained that “the arrests were executed by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team following a complaint lodged by a shop owner at Dragon City”.

According to the allegations, during what was supposed to be a legitimate police operation, the officers confiscated a substantial sum of money.

Mjonondwane added that the officials allegedly forced the business to close and detained several employees.

The shop owner, who was not present during the raid, later discovered what had transpired and reported the matter to authorities.

Investigation into Hawks officials and arrest

The complaint triggered an investigation that led investigators to trace the accused officers to Newtown, Johannesburg.

According to Mjonondwane, this was the location where the accused were allegedly discovered in possession of a large amount of unregistered cash.

The two civilian suspects were arrested alongside the law enforcement officials, suggesting a coordinated effort to steal the confiscated funds.

Bail proceedings

During the bail hearing, the court heard details about the accused’s cooperation with authorities.

Mjonondwane noted that “during the bail proceedings, the investigating officer read out the affidavit and confirmed that none of the accused had pending cases and that they had fully cooperated during their arrests”.

The magistrate’s decision to grant bail was influenced by several factors, including the accused’s clean criminal records and their cooperation throughout the arrest process.

The court determined that their release would serve the interest of justice while the investigation continues.

Mjonondwane confirmed that the matter was postponed to 29 August 2025 pending further investigation.

