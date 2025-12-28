13-year-old girl injured during violent CIT heist in Thokoza

Police suspect that many were involved in the heist due to the coordinated nature of the attack and the fact that four getaway vehicles were used

A 13-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being hit by a stray bullet during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

He said the CIT heist occurred at approximately 1:30pm.

Masondo said the suspects, driving a white Mercedes-Benz, bumped into the CIT vehicle, causing it to overturn.

“Several suspects then disarmed the security officers and bombed the armoured vehicle,” he said.

“They took an undisclosed amount of cash, while other suspects were shooting at the escort vehicle.”

The suspects then fled in four vehicles.

While no CIT guards were injured during the heist, the 13-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire.

“She was taken to hospital in a serious condition,” said Masondo.

Although he could not say how many suspects were involved in the heist, Masondo said it is thought that many were involved due to the coordinated nature of the attack and the fact that four getaway vehicles were used.

Two murders in Limpopo

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, police arrested suspects for two separate murders that took place on Friday.

The first murder took place in Tshilwavhusiku.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim, who was allegedly known to be involved in criminal activities, was attacked by a group of individuals believed to be members of his own group. He was allegedly assaulted using various dangerous weapons,” said police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.

He said the victim was taken to the clinic by a private vehicle, but succumbed to his injuries.

“Following an intensive police investigation, four suspects were arrested in connection with this incident.”

Then, a 35-year-old man was arrested in Mokwakwaila after a dead person was found lying in the street in a pool of blood.

“The deceased had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body. Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased allegedly ran from the suspect’s homestead before collapsing in the street,” said Ledwaba.

He said the suspect, who is thought to be the uncle of the deceased, was then traced and arrested.