DJ Warras murder: Suspect claims police assault in custody as case postponed to 2026

The state intends to oppose the suspect's release on bail.

A man accused of murdering Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock will remain in custody over the Christmas and New Year period after his case was postponed to next year.

Victor Mthethwa Majola made his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was formally charged with premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Majola and another suspect were initially detained by police for questioning before being arrested in connection with Stock’s killing.

It has been reported that charges against the second suspect were provisionally withdrawn due to a lack of evidence, pending further investigations.

Stock, a well-known media personality, was shot dead on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

It is believed Stock was approached by three unknown suspects, who opened fire before fleeing the scene on foot.

The incident led to the arrest of two suspects at a hostel in Soweto in the early hours of Monday.

Stock was laid to rest on Tuesday following a funeral service at the Rosebank Catholic Church.

Suspect appears in court over DJ Warras murder

During his appearance, Majola, who was limping, entered the courtroom with his face covered before being instructed to remove his hoodie and scarf.

The prosecutor read out the charges and confirmed that the state would oppose his release on bail.

Majola’s legal representative, Dumisani Mabunda, told the court that his client intends to apply for bail.

Mabunda highlighted that Majola has no previous convictions, no pending cases, and no outstanding warrants of arrest.

The defence also raised concerns about Majola’s health, alleging that he was assaulted while in police custody.

“He instructs me that when he was arrested on Monday, he was assaulted by the police and he suffered serious injuries on his body and hands,” he said.

The magistrate warned Majola that he is facing a schedule six offence and could be sentenced to life imprisonment if convicted.

Victor Mthethwa Majola appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 24 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The case was postponed to 6 January 2026 for verification of Majola’s address, after which a date for a formal bail application will be arranged.

“You’ll remain in custody,” the magistrate said.

Limpopo man charged in Saulsville mass shooting

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old man from Limpopo arrested in connection with the Saulsville mass shooting has been charged with 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

The suspect appeared at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the matter was postponed to 31 December for bail.

The accused had previously appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, after which the case was transferred to Gauteng.

It is alleged that around 4:00am on 6 December 2025, the 32-year-old man and two accomplices opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the Saulsville Hostel, killing several people.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the suspect was arrested at a Shell Ultra City in Polokwane on Sunday, 21 December.

He was found in possession of an unlicensed handgun believed to have been used in the commission of multiple murders.

The firearm has since been sent to the police’s Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic analysis.

