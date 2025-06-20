201 rape suspects arrested nationwide in the past 10 days

Police say 56 of the arrested suspects were already wanted individuals.

The South African Police Service (Saps) says a total of 201 rape suspects were arrested between last week and this week during operations across the country.

This comes as the police continue to intensify efforts in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

Of those arrested, 56 were wanted suspects who were tracked down in various provinces.

Parents arrested for abusing daughters

Among the arrested was a 48-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman who allegedly sexually abused their two daughters, aged three and eight, in Bloubergstrand, Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said police seized multiple electronic devices during their arrest.

“They face several charges, including the production of child sexual abuse material (child pornography), rape, sexual assault, and sexual grooming,” van Wyk said in a statement.

Gang rape arrest in Mpumalanga

“More recently, a 24-year-old suspect was arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Tonga, Mpumalanga, on 19 June 2025, following the gang rape of a 27-year-old woman earlier this week.”

She said investigations in the Mpumalanga case remain ongoing.

In addition to these arrests, there have also been a few notable convictions since the beginning of last week.

Notable convictions:

On 9 June 2025, the Polokwane High Court sentenced 33-year-old serial rapist Lesley Morwamashobe Mohlala to 222 years’ imprisonment. He was found guilty on multiple counts of rape and aggravated robbery.

The East London High Court sentenced a 42-year-old accused to life imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old girl. The girl fell pregnant as a result of the assault.

The Bloemfontein Regional Court sentenced a 51-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his niece, who was 10 years old at the time. During sentencing, it emerged that he was on parole for a previous rape conviction at the time of the offence – an aggravating factor that influenced the court’s decision.

On 18 June, the Waterval Regional Court sentenced a 25-year-old accused from Tshiozwi, Limpopo, to life imprisonment for raping his nine-year-old cousin in 2021.

“The Saps remains committed to ensuring justice prevails for victims by removing sexual predators from our communities,” van Wyk said.

