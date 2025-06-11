Parents arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two young daughters

The couple were handcuffed in Bloubergstrand, Western Cape, on Tuesday.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man for the alleged sexual abuse of their two young daughters.

The couple were handcuffed in Bloubergstrand, Western Cape, on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

Police said the daughters are aged three and eight years old.

Charges

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the suspects face multiple charges, including the production of child sexual abuse material (commonly referred to as “child pornography”), rape, sexual assault, and sexual grooming.

Van Wyk said the children rescued during the operation have been placed in a place of safety.

“The operation was carried out by a multidisciplinary team comprising members of the national and Western Cape Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) Units, and officials from the Department of Social Development (DSD) supported by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“The suspects were located at a residence identified through joint investigative efforts. Several electronic devices were seized during the arrest. The investigation remains ongoing,” Van Wyk said.

Child porn

In January, police arrested Darren Wilken and his girlfriend, Tiona Moodley, in Midrand for possession, acquisition and distribution of child abuse material.

Wilken was allegedly found with more than 10 million images and videos of child pornography.

Electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material, as well as drugs and cash, were confiscated

The arrest followed information shared by international law enforcement after they identified a target located in South Africa.

Arrests

At least 21 suspects have been arrested and charged with offences related to child pornography in South Africa in the last two years, according to police spokesperson Amanda Van Wyk.

This included the arrests of a 41-year-old former school principal in Pretoria and a 49-year-old man in Vanderbijlpark.

The pair were nabbed by Saps members in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Homeland Security in December last year.

Multiple electronic devices suspected of containing child pornography were seized during both arrests.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

