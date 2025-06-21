Five suspects shot dead in gun battles with KZN police

The suspects were wanted for various crimes, including murder.

Five suspects were shot and killed in two separate gun battles with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The shootings occurred in Inanda on Friday, 20 June 2025.

Shootout

In the first incident, police operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of a wanted suspect and he was cornered along the Etafuleni main road.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect opened fire at officers and a shootout ensued.

“During the shootout, the suspect, who was wanted for murder, three counts of attempted murder and business robbery, was shot and fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a firearm”.

Murder suspects

In a separate incident, police followed up intelligence about the suspects who were wanted for murder, attempted murder, and house robberies in around Inanda.

Netshiunda said officers pounced on the suspects at the cottages on Dr Langalibalele Road in Inanda.

“Upon realising the presence of police officers, the suspects started shooting at police officers and police retaliated. After the shootout, four suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

“Three firearms, whose serial numbers were filed off, were found in the possession of the suspects. No police officer was injured during both shootout incidents,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Alleged underworld kingpin Andre Naudé shot dead in Parow

North West elderly couple

Earlier this week, police arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting of an elderly couple in a road rage incident in the North West province.

The couple were shot at a shopping mall in Rustenburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said crime detectives, Rustenburg and Boitekong Visible Policing, the Phokeng K9 unit and other law enforcement officials pounced on the suspects on Tuesday.

“The arrest of the two suspects, aged 29 and 41, is a result of excellent crime intelligence work in identifying, locating and tracking the vehicle that was used to flee from the crime scene.”

Myburg said the vehicle was traced, found and seized at Ndamoyi, Boitekong.

ALSO READ: Walter Sisulu University staff member killed outside entrance