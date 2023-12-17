Hawks rescue women trafficked from West Africa and ‘advertised on escort website’

They were allegedly given fake passports.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have arrested a 34-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in human trafficking.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, her arrest comes after the Hawks received information last Wednesday that three young girls had been trafficked from West Africa into South Africa a few months ago inside a shipping container.

“Information was that the girls were advertised on an escort website and were kept in a residential complex in George,” said Vukubi.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team operationalised the information and a search was conducted at the premises.

They found four women, suspected to have been trafficked. The victims, between the ages of 21 and 47, were rescued and kept in a place of safety after they were taken for medical assessment.

The suspect, who is allegedly the caretaker on the premises, was arrested and is expected to appear at George Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges of contravention of Section 4(1) and Section 7 of the Prevention and Combatting of the Trafficking in Persons Act, Act 7 of 2013.

More human trafficking victims

Police rescued about 33 suspected human trafficking victims on the East Rand.

The victims were rescued after they were found stashed in one room at a house in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said detectives from KwaZulu-Natal were tracing a suspect in connection with a case where a foreign national was kidnapped in Springfield Park last week.

“Investigations led the police to a house in Boksburg and working together other national police specialised units, the house was tactically penetrated and thirty-three male victims were found cramped in the house and one suspect was arrested.

“The ages of the victims are yet to be confirmed and the suspect will appear in court soon,” Netshiunda said.

