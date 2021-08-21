Crime
21 Aug 2021
1:30 pm

Manenberg’s alleged serial cat killer arrested

Citizen reporter

The Cape Flats community has found itself plagued by the regular unwelcome sight of feline carcasses turning up in their yards

Picture: iStock

The SA Police Service has confirmed that a suspect in the killing of more than 40 cats in Manenberg, Cape Town, has been taken into custody after being identified through CCTV footage.

He is 40 years old and is yet to be charged by police after being arrested yesterday, according to the Animal Welfare Society.

ALSO READ: Satanists offer R10k reward to find Cape Town cat killers 

The area was plagued for weeks by the grisly discoveries of slaughtered, disembowelled cats thrown into their yards.

The society had offered a reward of R10,000 for information that would lead to an accurate arrest, while the SA Satanic Church offered to chip in another R10,000 after being falsely linked to the crimes.

The suspect was tracked down through his dogs, a pit bull cross and a short-haired terrier, which were captured on camera attacking cats in Manenberg.

The dogs were found at their owner’s home in Manenberg.

It has been reported that the dogs were abused by their owner and had been used to help capture the cat victims.

Serial killer profilers often point out that such criminals commonly start with torturing and killing small animals before graduating to killing humans.

