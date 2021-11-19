Crime

Crime stats: Drastic increase in rape and murder during second quarter

Cheryl Kahla

Crime stats for the second quarter paint a bleak picture.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday briefed Parliament’s police committee on the second quarter crime statistics.

The briefing also includes the July unrest currently under investigation by the South African Human Rights Commissions.

The stats paint a bleak picture: all contact crimes such as rape, murder, and attempted murder have increased during the three-month review period.

Q2 Crime Stats:

According to Major General Norman Sekhukhune, there was an increase of 1,056 murders compared to the same period last year.

The increase translates to a percentage change of 20.7%, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape having recorded the most murders nationally.

In addition, Minister Cele says 15 murders have occurred on farms or smallholdings during the second quarter – two more murders compared to 2020.

Rape statistics

Rape increased by 7% during the three month review period.

In addition, Cele explained: “When the murder is still increasing that way, sexual offences including rape increases, it cannot give much comfort whatever happens”.

On a positive note, Cele said says survivors will have access to Rape Kits. These will be made available at police stations as the kits are currently being distributed to GBV desks

