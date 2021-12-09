Anti-Corruption Day: Five ways to play your part in South Africa

Cheryl Kahla

Corruption is not a South Africa-only issue and, therefore, fighting corruption is a global concern. International Anti-Corruption Day is observed on 9 December.

Evidence shows corruption hurts poor people disproportionately while also contributing to instability, poverty and a driving factor in pushing fragile countries towards state failure.

International Anti-Corruption Day

Theme: Your right, your role. Say no to corruption”

International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually on 9 December in recognition of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which was signed in Mexico in 2003.

This month, government entities, the private sector, organisations, the medi and citizens will be joining forces to fight corruption together.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are at the forefront of these efforts.

Corruption in South Africa

In South Africa, especially, corruption in both the private and public sectors has a detrimental effect on the country and the way services are delivered to the population.

As per Corruption Watch, there are five ways in which citizens can fight back.

End impunity Reform public administration and finance management Promote transparency and access to information Empower citizens Close international loopholes

South Africans may report fraud and corruption on 0800-701-701.

International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually in recognition of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which was signed in Mexico in 2003. South Africa is one of the signatories to the Convention and ratified it in 2004.— Human Settlements (@The_DHS) December 9, 2021

SA theme: ‘Corruption-free future starts today, it starts with me’

Anti-Corruption Day provides an opportunity for political leaders, governments, legal bodies and lobby groups to join forces against corruption.

This year’s theme is “Corruption-free future starts today, it starts with me” and advocates will engage the general public to effectively fight against corruption.

On Thursday, the Presidency said: “Cabinet remains encouraged that the justice system continues to take decisive steps to bring those who were found to have been involved in acts of corruption to account.”

Meanwhile, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is scheduled to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

READ MORE HERE: Zondo to deliver state capture report to Ramaphosa in January