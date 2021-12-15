Robbers make off in a Porsche with R200k after hitting Umhlanga FNB

Citizen Reporter

Four armed suspects are on the run after robbing a First National Bank (FNB) branch situated at the Cresent Shopping Centre in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, earlier on Wednesday.

Details are still sketchy, but it’s understood the robbers made off with R200,000 in cash.

The suspects robbed two customers who were making cash deposits at the bank.

One man was depositing R150,000 cash he’d received for the sale of his vehicle, while the other was in the queue to deposit R50,000.

The gunmen then fled the scene in a silver Porsche with a NUR registration.

“The model of the getaway vehicle is unknown at this stage,” said Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram in a statement.

“A Reaction Unit South Africa [officer] was on patrol in the vicinity at approximately 1.37pm when he was flagged down by a passerby reporting the robbery,” said Balram.

The Rusa officer then made his way to the mall and was informed that four armed suspects entered the bank and robbed at least two customers who were at the bank to make deposits.

The victims were not injured.

*This is a developing story

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Men arrested after police find bundles of cash at accident scene