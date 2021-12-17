Man arrested after allegedly pushing mistress from fourth floor of Joburg hotel

Gareth Cotterell

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly pushed his mistress from the fourth floor of a Johannesburg hotel they were staying in.

The man booked into the Hotel Blue Star in Troye Street on Wednesday night.

A security guard found the injured 25-year-old woman on the street outside the hotel after he heard a loud bang in the middle of the night.

“[The woman] told the security guard that her boyfriend pushed her. She was taken to hospital by an ambulance in a critical condition,” said police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

Mbele said when the police arrived on the scene, they found the suspect sleeping in the room as if nothing had happened.

The married man’s motive for pushing the victim out of the hotel is not yet known, Mbele added.

“An investigation is underway and the suspect is appearing [on Friday] in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court,” he said.

Man stabbed to death over 13th cheque

Meanwhile, police arrested a 51-year-old woman for allegedly killing her boyfriend in Cookhouse, Eastern Cape, after an argument over a 13th cheque.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the couple started arguing while walking on Raymond Mhlaba Street in Bongweni.

“She subsequently became angry and stabbed him once in the upper body,” said Nkohli.

The 38-year-old Akhona Sondlo was declared dead at the scene.

“It is believed that the argument was about his 13th cheque,” said Nkohli.

The woman was arrested and is due to appear in the Somerset East Magistrates Court on Monday. She is facing a charge of murder.

