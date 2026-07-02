Wife gets life for Free State teacher’s brutal murder

Botshabelo teacher's wife and three others sentenced for his premeditated murder. Court says case proves women can commit heinous GBV.

The case of the premeditated murder of a Free State teacher has served as a lesson that women, who are generally considered vulnerable, are also capable of “brutal and heinous” acts.

The High Court in Bloemfontein, sitting in Botshabelo, handed down heavy sentences to four people for the brutal and premeditated murder of Botshabelo teacher Fezile Mnyobisi.

Wife and brother-in-law sentenced for teacher’s murder

The accused include the masterminds, the deceased’s wife Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi (38) and his brother-in-law, Abdool Rahman Thamando (35).

“Most brutal gender-based violence (GBV) cases are perpetrated by males, but this time around, it is a female who stands accused,” the presiding officer said during sentencing.

“This sentence should serve as a lesson to those who still think that because women are generally regarded as vulnerable, they are not capable of such brutal and heinous acts.”

The high court sentenced Mnyobisi, Vusimuzi Daniel Nqele (43) and Moeketsi Innocent Manko (35) to life imprisonment, and Thamando was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

All accused were convicted for Fezile’s murder. The teacher at Refihlile Primary School in C Section was murdered on Friday, 23 September 2023.

30 stab wounds

The victim had sustained more than 30 stab wounds to his torso.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said the Botshabelo police received an alert from a local hospital about a suspected murder.

A patrol vehicle was dispatched immediately, and when the officers arrived, they were told that Fezile had been brought to the hospital by his wife in a private vehicle.

He was declared dead on arrival. The police initially registered a case of murder and robbery.

The provincial criminal record and crime scene management unit, alongside the investigative psychology section, did an intensive investigation, and warrants of arrest were issued.

Hitmen and brother-in-law

The police intercepted and arrested hitmen Nqele and Manko on Friday, 8 November 2024, for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Further investigations also led to the arrest of the deceased’s brother-in law. On 26 November 2024, the final piece of the case was resolved.

“Following a series of intelligence-led leads, the tracking team traced the deceased’s wife, Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi, who had been on the run,” the Saps said.

“She was found hiding at a luxury residential complex in Sandton, Gauteng Province, where she was staying with her alleged boyfriend.”

The wife was quickly arrested and brought to face justice alongside her co-conspirators.

Watertight case

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant General Thabang Solly Lesia, lauded the investigative team and the prosecution for their work on the case.

“This sentence sends an unequivocal message that the law will not hesitate to strike down heavily on anyone who orchestrates the destruction of human life, regardless of their gender,” said Lesia.

“It is deeply disturbing when a spouse, who is meant to be a protector, becomes the architect of such a gruesome betrayal and violent crime.”

The commissioner said the police hope the sentences bring a sense of closure to Fezile’s family and colleagues.

“I highly commend our detectives and the NPA for closing every loophole and ensuring that these perpetrators face the full might of the law,” he added.