‘We aren’t appearing in court for free’: Cat Matlala trial to go ahead amid legal bid by co-accused

Nthabiseng Nzama is seeking to have her money laundering charges dropped.

The high-profile attempted murder trial involving tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is set to proceed later next month amid ongoing legal efforts by one of the accused to have charges against her dismissed.

Matlala appeared briefly in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, alongside his wife, Tsakane Matlala, as well as alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela.

However, proceedings unfolded in the absence of the fifth accused, Nthabiseng Nzama, who has been excused while pursuing a legal challenge against the money laundering charges she faces.

Cat Matlala, co-accused seeks withdrawal of charges

Nzama has been attempting to overturn the charges against her since March, when she submitted representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Johannesburg, arguing that the state’s case against her is weak.

That application was unsuccessful.

She has since taken the matter further, escalating her representations to the office of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Andy Mothibi.

Nzama, who is also Mabusela’s daughter, is alleged to have played a role in facilitating financial transactions linked to illicit proceeds.

Defence slams DPP response

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Nzama’s legal representative criticised the reasons given by the DPP’s office for the rejection of his client’s representations, saying the explanation was not sufficient as it fell short of required legal standards.

“If one looks at that response, it’s not a response that one can expect from the office of the DPP with respect,” he said.

The court has now instructed Mothibi’s office to respond to Nzama’s submissions by 11 July – just days before the trial is due to commence.

However, the lawyer indicated that if the NDPP provides the same reasoning and “if we are not happy”, Nzama reserves her right to lodge a review application.

“The response that was given on the 23rd of March, was just a response to say we have responded. This response, to us, is definitely unacceptable from a legal point of view.”

Concern over implications

While Judge William Karam highlighted that a potential review application could impact the trial proceedings, Nzama’s lawyer argued that the defence “fails to understand” as to why she was charged in the first place.

“Why was accused five dragged into this matter? And it is on this basis that we are bringing representations.”

He further warned that proceeding with the trial before a final decision on the representations – and any possible review application – could have significant consequences for his client.

“This has financial implications. We are not appearing in this court for free. Accused five has to see to it that we are paid.”

Despite these developments, the defence team representing Matlala and his wife made it clear they intend to proceed without delay.

Separation of trial

Advocate Annelene van den Heever told the court any attempts to “derail” the commencement of the trial would be opposed, adding that her clients are prepared to seek a separation of proceedings if necessary.

“If for some or other reason the representations do not have an outcome and if there’s a dual process being followed somewhere else, in order for us to commence with our case, we will on that day bring an application that the matters be separated,” van den Heever said.

The trial is scheduled to begin on 20 July and is expected to run for approximately 25 days.

Charges

The accused are facing multiple serious charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice.

While Tsakane Matlala and Nzama were granted bail in the amount of R20 000 and R10 000, respectively, Kekana and Mabusela withdrew their bail applications.

Matlala’s bail bid was dismissed in October 2025.

At the centre of the allegations is the claim that Matlala orchestrated a series of violent plots.

These include the attempted murder of Matlala’s former partner and actress Tebogo Thobejane in Sandton in 2023, assassination attempts targeting businessman Joe Sibanyoni in 2022 and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, known as DJ Vettys, in 2024.

Past allegations have linked Matlala to the “Big Five” cartel believed to be involved in international drug trafficking, contract killings and other organised crimes, but the tenderpreneur has denied this.