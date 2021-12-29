Police officer hits body parts ‘scattered’ on Limpopo highway

Citizen Reporter

Strange circumstances surrounding the death of an unknown man are currently being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

According to a statement released on Wednesday, Ipid said an on-duty police officer from the Bryntirion unit was travelling to Phalaphala farm in Limpopo after dropping his colleagues off in Pretoria.

While driving on the N1 near the Mantsole weighbridge in Limpopo, the officer said he hit something with his unmarked white Isuzu double-cab bakkie.

The officer initially thought he had hit an animal, but after driving for around 500m, he turned back to where he hit the ‘animal’, as the car was damaged.

It was then that he discovered “several body parts” of a man “scattered on the side of the road”.

The matter was reportedly relayed to the relevant authorities by the officer soon after the shock discovery.

Ipid said the head of the deceased man was found first, followed by a footless leg.

The missing foot has not yet been found, and neither has the rest of the body.

The search is now on to find the remaining limbs of the deceased man, who’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

A case of death as a result of police action has been opened.

