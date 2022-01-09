Moti brothers kidnapping investigation stalled after family moves to Dubai – report

Citizen Reporter

The investigation into the mysterious kidnapping of the four Moti brothers in Polokwane in October last year has encountered a significant hurdle, after reports that police are no longer able to speak to the victims emerged.

eNCA reported on Sunday morning that the family have also relocated to Dubai, after details were revealed to the channel by police’s Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said the interdict, instituted by the boys’ father, Naazim, was sprung on police, and meant they could not “go anywhere close to the children”, or interview them or any family members.

“Without the statement from the victims themselves, without the buy-in and support of the family, we cannot do anything,” Netshiunda told eNCA.

‘Noncooperation’ – not obstruction of justice

Zidan (7), Zayyad (11), Alaan (13) and Zia (15), were kidnapped at gunpoint on 20 October 2021 while on their way to school.

They were released unharmed on 11 November, after reportedly being dropped at a nearby road in Vuwani, Limpopo.

It later emerged in a News24 report that a R50 million ransom was allegedly paid in cash in exchange for the brothers’ safe return – a claim the family denied.

During an interview on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said he had been briefed about the latest developments regarding the stalling of the Moti kidnapping investigation.

At this stage, he said, it is being regarded as “noncooperation, rather than the obstruction of justice”.

However, he said in future police may have to “draw the line” and “change our tactics”.

“I wish they would have operated better than they do at the present moment,” Cele added.

eNCA reported that Naazim’s interdict was said to have been obtained without the presence of police, giving them no chance to oppose it.

The intention of a future date for police to make submissions opposing the court order is said to have reportedly been in the works.

“Those who took them are at large, and we will only be satisfied when we have arrested the perpetrators, and maybe established a motive for the kidnapping,” Netshiunda said.

