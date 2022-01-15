‘Economic sabotage’: Counterfeit goods worth R1 billion seized at Durban harbour

Citizen Reporter

Counterfeit goods to the value of R1 billion were confiscated at the Durban harbour by police during integrated multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations spanning 12 months.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Sihle Zikalala called on the freight and logistics industry to do their part and “prioritise South Africans”.

Counterfeit bust

R1b worth of goods seized at Durban harbour

The operation – led Premier Zikalala – focused on freight and logistics activities at the Maydon Wharf and Bayhead stretch.

Officers conducted cargo inspections at the Bayhead Port Terminal near the Durban Harbour and uncovered a container filled with counterfeit perfumes and other products.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks arriving at the integrated multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation targeted at ensuring compliance in the freight industry at Langerberg Road Bayhead. pic.twitter.com/UMSnrkBZoz— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) January 13, 2022

Five undocumented foreign truck drivers were ordered to disembark from their trucks and three were arrested for not having proper documentations.

Clamping down on counterfeit goods

Zikalala was joined by members of the South African Police Service (Saps), the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), the Road Traffic Inspectorate, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Department of Labour.

The aim of the operation was to end economic sabotage which steal the market share from legitimate South African bussiness which has a negative impact on the country’s economic growth.

At the Bayhead Port Terminal near the Durban Harbour where police are conducting inspections on cargo trucks and drivers. @WitnessKZN pic.twitter.com/jdYLqe6tWL— Thabiso Goba (@ThabisoGoba2) January 13, 2022

Impact of counterfeit goods on econony

Unfortunately, the illicit trade of counterfeit goods is one of the biggest threats to South Africa’s economy, according to the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA).

“Illicit trade and counterfeiting of goods robs the fiscus of taxes and in so doing impairs the government ability to serve the citizens of South Africa effectively”, the CGCSA explained.

In adition to the negative impact counterfeit alcohol alcohol, cigarrettes and clothes may have on the economy, counterfeit food and pharmaceuticals pose an even bigger risk.

“[Counterfeit food] poses a health risk to the consumer as the contents of these products are unknown and not cerified,” the CGCSA said.