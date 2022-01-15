Eight shot dead in Richmond and six gunned down in Inanda in two drug-related incidents

Citizen Reporter

Eight people were gunned down at a suspected drug den in Richmond on Friday night, and six counts of murder are being investigated in Inanda.

Eight dead in Richmond shooting

Residents reported hearing gunshots from a homestead at the Esigcakini Location at 21:00.

When they arrived at the homestead, they discovered eight bodies and two people who had been wounded in the gunfire.

“The deceased are aged between 15 to 41 years old and one of the deceased is a 17-year-old female,” said KZN Saps spokesperson Jay Naicker.

Police at Richmond are investigating eight counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

They are appealing to anyone who may have information with regards to the identity of the deceased to contact them or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Six dead in Inanda shooting

A shooting incident on Friday at Amaoti, in Inanda, has claimed the lives of six men aged between 17 and 26 years old.

A vehicle with three people inside pulled up at a local tuck shop where the men were seated and opened fire.

Police at Inanda are investigating six counts of murder.

“At this stage information gathered from the scene indicates that the deceased was seated behind the tuck shop, consuming drugs and that the attack might be drug-related,” said Naicker.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information with regards to the identity of the deceased to contact police at Inanda or Crime stop on 08600 10111.”

ANC calls on police and communities to work together

The African National Congress said it is concerned about continuous mass shootings and killings in the province.

“One of the major challenges confronting our communities is the issue of drug abuse and drug lords fighting for territorial control to trade with impunity and pursue their criminal acts,” said party spokesperson in KZN Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

” We call on the government and police, in particular, to close space and squeeze these criminals wherever they are found.”

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

