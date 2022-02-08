Rhino poachers now targeting private properties, latest stats show

Citizen Reporter

Despite a reported decrease in rhino poaching in 2021, compared to the pre-Covid period in 2019, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has noted an uptick in private reserve poaching.

This was revealed by the department in the latest rhino poaching statistics released on Tuesday.

A total of 451 rhino were poached in South Africa last year – 327 within government reserves, and 124 on private property.

A total of 209 rhino were poached in the Kruger National Park, the only national park to be hit by the syndicate.

In 2020, 247 rhino were poached within national parks, two of which were at smaller South African National Parks (SANParks) reserves.

Increased anti-poaching activities and consequences

The DFFE noted a 24% decrease in poaching on government reserves, but expressed concern that private reserves, notably in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, were bearing the brunt of being “easy prey”.

This, the department said, was one of the “unintended consequences” of increasing anti-poaching activities in the Kruger Park, which has resulted in more arrests and convictions.

As a deterrent, private rhino owners, along with some SANParks and provincial nature reserves, are dehorning rhino.

More resources are also being strategically deployed, with the help of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) CMORE platform.

CSIR research group leader Herman le Roux explained that CMORE allowed information to be shared between counter-poaching teams to assist groups to direct scarce resources where they are most needed.

“CMORE is the perfect solution in the environmental asset management environment and has helped anti-poaching groups to collaborate and consolidate their efforts.”

Information gathered flows through the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre, which supports teams at a tactical and strategic level, DFFE said.

“Government continues to work closely with the private sector and non-governmental organisations through the Integrated Strategic Management of Rhinoceros approach and the draft National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking to address rhino poaching.”

Almost 200 arrests made

In 2021, 189 suspected poachers were arrested in connection with illegal activities – 33 more than in 2020.

77 of these were nabbed within the Kruger Park, and 109 outside.

37 of the 38 verdicts handed down by various courts resulted in the conviction of 61 accused rhino poachers and/or traffickers.

Work is also taking place between South African and international authorities.

Poland and South Africa finalised a mutual legal assistance process relating to rhino trophy hunting.

“Operation Golden Strike” has also been established, which sees cooperative work done between southern Africa and South East Asia, to combat wildlife trafficking.

In July 2021, a controlled delivery containing 138kg of rhino horn and around three tonnes of suspected lion bones took place at Da Nang Port in Vietnam. Investigations into the transaction continue between South African and Vietnamese authorities.

And thanks to cross-border investigations between South Africa and China, joint integrated operations between the Hawks, the Department of Transport and assisted by the DFFE saw 32 rhino horns seized at OR Tambo International Airport.

One suspect was arrested in South Africa and two more in China.

