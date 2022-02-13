‘Trigger happy’ police officer shoots at Limpopo tavern patrons

Getrude Makhafola

Patrons at a tavern in Limpopo had to run for cover on Saturday when a police officer started firing gunshots using his state-issued firearm.

No one was injured in the shooting that happened at Mogwadi, outside Polokwane.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa said the officer was stationed at Brakpan police station in Gauteng.

“The suspect was known and the police went to his address where they arrested him. His firearm with an empty magazine was confiscated for further investigation.”

ALSO READ: Cop hit-and-run: 7-year-old abandoned with sister’s dead body on roadside

In a separate case, a police sergeant was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at occupants of an Isuzu bakkie in Thohoyandou on Saturday.

The officer was traveling with his son who was driving along Mutale main road when they were bumped by the bakkie from behind after reaching Mutale shopping center, Langa said.

“The Sergeant drew his service pistol and fired shots at the bakkie. He shot two people who were in the back of the bakkie. The off-duty suspect was arrested and charged.”

The shooting victims were admitted at Donald Fraser hospital in Thohoyandou.

The officers will appear in court soon.

NOW READ: WATCH: #KarateCop loses his cool, attacks his colleagues